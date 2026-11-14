Dumfries schools are gearing up for the 2026–27 year and already hiring. If you like working with kids and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Prince William County Public Schools – Potomac Middle School

Prince William County Public Schools – Location: Dumfries, VA

Type: Temporary, in-person

Pay: $20.40/hour

School year: 2026–27

This paraprofessional role supports a classroom teacher working with students who have significant intellectual disabilities. Good fit if you’re patient, positive, and meet one of these: Associate’s degree, 48+ college credits, or passing ParaPro score (455+).

Employer: Prince William County Public Schools – Montclair Elementary School

Prince William County Public Schools – Location: Dumfries, VA

Type: Temporary, in-person

School year: 2026–27

Pay (by education/experience): Less than HS: $17.77/hr HS/GED: $20.50/hr 48+ college credits / ParaPro / current temp TAs: $22.25/hr VDOE-licensed temp staff & retired PWCS teachers: $35.41/hr PWCS certified teachers (before/after school): $46.50/hr

You’ll give extra help in basic skills to students who need support. HS students can apply with a tutor reference form; adults can apply with email or paper references.



Employer: Prince William County Public Schools – Potomac Shores Middle School

Prince William County Public Schools – Location: Dumfries, VA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Days: 195-day contract

School year: 2026–27

Plan and teach Health & PE, manage your own classes, and track student progress. This is a standard full-time teaching role under the school principal, ideal if you want a stable schedule and enjoy working with middle schoolers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the district lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.