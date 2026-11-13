Dumfries is busy right now with healthcare hiring, from dental to primary care to behavioral health. If you’re looking for steady hours and patient-focused work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Neibauer Dental Care Dumfries)

Heartland Dental (Neibauer Dental Care Dumfries) Location: Dumfries, VA (3950 Fettler Park Drive)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Two set shift options, no late nights; every other Saturday morning

Work with a 14-person team using modern tech (digital x-rays, scanners) while you help patients feel comfortable and informed. This role comes with full benefits, PTO, retirement plans, quarterly bonus potential, and paid training/CE, so it’s great if you want long-term growth in dental.

Employer: Spectrum Healthcare Resources (SHR)

Location: Dumfries Health Center, Prince William County, VA

Type: Full-time, civilian role

Outpatient Family Medicine with no call and a strong work/life balance, caring for a compliant, appreciative patient population (military community). You’ll be an employee with full benefits, focusing on patient care instead of heavy admin work.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare Services

Location: Woodbridge/Dumfries area, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism and similar developmental or behavioral needs, helping with social and communication skills. This role offers weekly pay, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and lots of room to grow in behavioral health if you love working with kids.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Dumfries tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.