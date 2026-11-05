🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Dumas, TX

Dumas food spots are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: 287 Roadhouse

287 Roadhouse Location: Dumas, TX (apply at 1621 S Dumas Ave , in person only)

(apply at , in person only) Type: Part-time ( 20–35 hours/week )

Part-time ( ) Pay: $9.00 – $15.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

This role is all about cooking solid, consistent food in a busy kitchen. Good fit if you’ve got knife skills, can follow recipes, and like working on a team. Apply in person at 2:00 pm or 4:30 pm; no online applications.

Employer: 287 Roadhouse

287 Roadhouse Location: Dumas, TX (apply at 1621 S Dumas Ave , in person only)

(apply at , in person only) Type: Part-time ( 10–30 hours/week )

Part-time ( ) Pay: From $10.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

You’ll be the first smile guests see—greeting, seating, and keeping the wait list organized. Great for someone friendly who can stay calm when it’s busy. Apply any day at 2:00 pm or 4:30 pm; no online applications.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: Dumas, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting wage based on experience and availability

Benefits: Quarterly bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision, free meal on shift, weekly pay with direct deposit, up to $2,500 tuition assistance after 90 days, advancement opportunities

Lead the whole restaurant operation—team, service, and results. Best for someone with prior general manager or high-volume quick service/hospitality experience who wants long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.