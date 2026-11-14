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🏭 Duluth, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Duluth’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Machinist/Set Up Specialist - Second Shift
- Employer: Cirrus
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $23.55–$35.32/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Run and set up CNC mills and lathes to make precision aircraft parts. Good fit if you have a machinist degree plus a few years’ CNC experience and like detailed, independent work with strong benefits.
Pre-Production Assembler 2
- Employer: Cirrus
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.33–$29.00/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Mid-level role helping build planes and jets using hand tools and pneumatic tools. Great if you have 3–5 years of related manufacturing/auto/aircraft experience and want variety in your day and room to grow.
Pre-Production Assembler 1
- Employer: Cirrus
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.33–$24.50/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus
Entry-to-early career assembly role focused on one main build area while you learn. Good for folks with 1–3 years of hands-on experience (auto, construction, manufacturing, etc.) who want to break into aerospace.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Cirrus often has similar roles and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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