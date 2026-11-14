Duluth’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like sales, leadership, or creative work. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Kwik Trip, Inc.

Kwik Trip, Inc. Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Internship (45 hrs/week typical schedule)

Internship (45 hrs/week typical schedule) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store/food location: hiring and training 20–60 coworkers, handling ordering, inventory, P&Ls, food safety, cleaning and stocking. Great fit if you enjoy a fast-paced setting, mentoring others, and want a path into long-term retail leadership.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Duluth, MN (1600 Miller Trunk Hwy)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.18–$20.31/hr + commissions (top sellers up to ~$62,460/yr)

Front-line sales role helping customers pick phones, plans, and services using a consultative sales approach. Uncapped commission, strong benefits (medical, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, discounts up to 50% on AT&T services), and steady hours between 9am–9pm including weekends.

Employer: Furniture Mart USA

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $19/hr

Use your creative eye to design in-store furniture and accessory displays and shape the customer’s first impression. You’ll receive, replenish, and stage showroom pieces, with paid training and employee discounts on furniture and mattresses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.