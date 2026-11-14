Duluth’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already skilled. Here are a few local roles where you’ll be working with your hands and seeing the results every day.

Employer: GCF (residential remodeling)

GCF (residential remodeling) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Entry-level spot on a two-person crew doing tile, drywall, carpentry, and finish work in high-end homes. Good fit if you have basic tool skills and want hands-on training, growth potential, and paid time off while you learn the trade.

Employer: ReNew (Western Lake Superior Sanitary District)

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Industrial-style role keeping wastewater and solid waste facilities running safely and smoothly. Ideal if you have 2+ years industrial/wastewater electrical experience, know NEC and NFPA 70E, and want strong public-sector benefits like pension, 12 holidays, front-loaded vacation, and wellness programs.

Employer: St Germain's Cabinet, Inc. – Supreme Counters

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Lead installs of stone, quartz, and laminate countertops in homes—tearing out old tops, setting new ones, and training helpers. Great if you have 1+ year countertop or carpentry experience, a clean driver’s license, and want 401(k) match, health insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.