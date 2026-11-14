Duluth’s roads and rails are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, these transportation roles offer solid pay and steady work.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Location: Duluth, MN (telework/hybrid options)

(telework/hybrid options) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $75,376 – $111,039 per year

Deadline: 12/18/2026

Lead the traffic signals, roadway lighting, warning flashers, and ITS systems that keep Duluth drivers safe. This role is great if you have 3+ years of advanced para-engineering experience and want strong state benefits, pension, and training support.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.05/hour starting pay

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and work face-to-face with customers. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a valid license, can lift 50 lbs, and want a steady driving job with a major employer.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Duluth, MN (hiring OTR across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Owner Operator, OTR (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team), $5,000/week minimum average per week worked

Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a trucking job that’s far from routine. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), with fuel price guarantees, paid permits/tolls, and health insurance support; passport required for cross-border runs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation hiring in Duluth tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.