Duluth has steady demand for caring, hands-on support staff. If you like helping people live more independently, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Duluth, MN (travel near Duluth, Cloquet, and Hermantown)

(travel near Duluth, Cloquet, and Hermantown) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $19.33/hour

Schedule: Flexible between 7 a.m.–11 p.m., Mon–Fri + every other weekend

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This role offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with 3% match, and lots of variety in your day while you help with daily living skills, community outings, and personal care.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.37/hour

Schedule: Tuesday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. & Wednesday 4:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Great if you want a small, steady schedule. You’ll help adults with personal care, daily routines, and community activities. High school diploma not required, but you must have a valid driver’s license and insured vehicle.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Schedule: Wed–Fri 4 p.m.–9 p.m. & Sat 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Perfect if you like evening hours and one long weekend shift. You’ll build close relationships while supporting adults with personal care, budgeting, exercise, and other life skills. Includes access to PTO and holiday pay, plus training and support.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: Sunday 9 a.m.–9 p.m.; Mon–Wed 4 p.m.–9 p.m.

Good fit if you want one full Sunday plus short evening shifts. You’ll help adults with daily living, community outings, and behavior support, with training provided and a stable employer behind you.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.