Duluth’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, from the hill to the lakefront. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC / Pizza Hut)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza LLC / Pizza Hut) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on GM role for a high-volume, fast-casual Pizza Hut. You’ll be on the floor during rushes, running stations, leading the team, and owning people, product, and profit. Comes with medical, dental, vision (eligibility-based), tuition assistance, wellness perks, and strong growth potential for career-minded leaders.

Employer: Spirit Mountain Recreation Area

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Seasonal (Winter, Nov–Apr), potential year-round

Seasonal (Winter, Nov–Apr), potential year-round Salary: $15–$17/hour + tips (DOE)

Great fit if you like a busy ski-hill vibe and can handle a grill during rushes. You’ll prep and cook large batches, run industrial kitchen equipment, and keep things clean and safe during weekends, holidays, and peak days.

Employer: The Statehouse Restaurant at The Edgewater Hotel (Lakeview / Foundry Wellness)

(Lakeview / Foundry Wellness) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Salary: $19/hour

Hybrid hospitality + wellness + café role. You’ll supervise daily operations for the fitness center, thermal spa, and Foundry Fuel café, work front-of-house shifts, and support memberships and guest services. Includes 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Duluth employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.