Duluth’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like building relationships in the field or growing into a long‑term sales career. Here are a couple of standout roles worth a look.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Duluth, MN (covers Duluth, Superior & nearby area)

(covers Duluth, Superior & nearby area) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 1st shift (starts 6:30 a.m. )

, Monday–Friday, 1st shift (starts ) Salary: $40,500 – $65,940/year, base + commission, plus annual bonus

You’ll manage a local route, selling and merchandising big brands like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai and more in grocery and retail stores. This is a good fit if you like being on the move, hitting sales targets, and don’t mind physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) while earning commission and solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and mileage reimbursement).

Employer: Daikin Applied

Location: Minnesota (Northern MN territory, based out of a local service office; some hybrid possible)

(Northern MN territory, based out of a local service office; some hybrid possible) Type: Full-time , development program

, development program Pay: ~$34.00/hour, plus $10,000 sign-on bonus and variable incentive bonuses

This is a 12‑month sales development program with the world’s largest HVAC company, built for people who want a long‑term B2B sales career. You’ll get deep training on commercial HVAC, travel to different sites, work closely with mentors, and finish ready to step into a full Account Representative role—with strong benefits, company vehicle, laptop, and phone, and 3 weeks PTO + 11 holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. A quick, tailored resume and a same‑day application can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.