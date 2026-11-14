Duluth has steady demand for people who keep buildings, parks, and facilities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and being out and about, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, paid time off, 401(k), training & development, hotel discounts, bonus opportunities, referral bonus, early access to earned wages (PayActiv)

Care for a 35,000 sq ft waterpark, outdoor pool, and hot tub. Good fit if you have skills in pool care, plumbing, painting, and general maintenance and like variety in your day.

Employer: Park Hill Cemetery

Park Hill Cemetery Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Pay: From $25.00/hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Lead the grounds crew and daily operations at a local cemetery. You’ll oversee landscaping, irrigation, equipment, and small construction projects, helping keep the grounds respectful and well cared for.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family of companies)

Terminix (Rentokil family of companies) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00/hour base pay range

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, vacation & sick days, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement (FT), benefits start Day 1 for full-time

Provide residential pest control services across the Duluth area. This role mixes fieldwork, customer service, and problem-solving, with training, clear safety standards, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open as people move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.