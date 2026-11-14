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🔧 Duluth, MN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Duluth has steady demand for people who keep buildings, parks, and facilities running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and being out and about, these roles are worth a look.
Waterpark Maintenance
- Employer: ZMC Hotels
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, paid time off, 401(k), training & development, hotel discounts, bonus opportunities, referral bonus, early access to earned wages (PayActiv)
Care for a 35,000 sq ft waterpark, outdoor pool, and hot tub. Good fit if you have skills in pool care, plumbing, painting, and general maintenance and like variety in your day.
Cemetery Manager
- Employer: Park Hill Cemetery
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $25.00/hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
Lead the grounds crew and daily operations at a local cemetery. You’ll oversee landscaping, irrigation, equipment, and small construction projects, helping keep the grounds respectful and well cared for.
Pest Control Technician (Duluth, Minnesota)
- Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family of companies)
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $25.00/hour base pay range
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) with match, vacation & sick days, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement (FT), benefits start Day 1 for full-time
Provide residential pest control services across the Duluth area. This role mixes fieldwork, customer service, and problem-solving, with training, clear safety standards, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open as people move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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