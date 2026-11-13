Duluth’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cirrus

Cirrus Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Salary: $20.85–$31.27/hour

You’ll inspect aircraft parts and processes to make sure they meet strict aerospace standards, using tools like micrometers and calipers. This is a more experienced quality role where you lead audits, support root-cause problem solving, and help improve production processes.

Employer: Cirrus

Cirrus Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift

Salary: $16.55–$24.82/hour

Great if you’re newer to manufacturing and like detailed, hands-on work. You’ll prep aircraft for paint, help with primer and finishing, then sand, buff, and polish to a smooth shine, with a clear path to move up to Level I Technician.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these companies post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.