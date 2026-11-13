Duluth has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of the community. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear pay and real impact.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time (set weekly schedule)

(set weekly schedule) Pay: $17.50/hour (listed as Full Time DSP rate; role is part-time with those hours)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a community setting. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, and community activities, and you’ll need a valid driver’s license (1+ year) and a clean driving record. Sevita offers benefits for full-time roles, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training, plus a big focus on growth and stability.

Employer: Residential Services, Inc. (RSI)

Location: Duluth, MN – Lakeside neighborhood

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.25 – $23.75/hour (two ranges listed; higher range appears in final posting)

Lead an adult foster care home supporting women with mental health needs, including brain injury and borderline personality disorder. Mix of floor and office hours (daytime, some evenings/weekends) with duties like staff supervision, scheduling, person-centered planning, and direct support. RSI offers health & dental, 403(b) with match, PTO, paid training, free meals, wellness programs, and possible tuition/loan help, and is a Star Tribune Top Workplace (2022–2025).

Employer: Bee Hive Homes of Duluth

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $20.00/hour

Plan and run fun, meaningful activities for senior residents—think games, crafts, and social time with “some of the greatest Grandmas and Grandpas around.” No clinical background needed if you’re outgoing and fun-loving. Perks include free meals, flexible schedule, every other weekend off, paid training, PTO, and referral program; must have a high school diploma and driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.