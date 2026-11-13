Duluth has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping things clean and running smoothly.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

Terminix (Rentokil family) Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00/hour

Day-one benefits, company vehicle, and paid training to handle inspections, treatments, and prevention for residential customers. Good fit if you like being out in the field, don’t mind tight spaces, and want room to grow in a national company.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Duluth, MN (mobile/field)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You travel to customers and make their cars look brand new—inside and out. Great if you already have detailing gear, enjoy working on your own, and like flexible, on-the-go work with lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Duluth Transit Authority

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time (nights & weekends)

Full-time (nights & weekends) Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Night-shift role cleaning buses, fueling, doing light repairs, and helping keep a 75+ bus fleet ready to roll. Comes with fully paid health, dental, and vision for you and your family, pension with 12% company match, paid time off, and free bus passes.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.