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🍽️ Duluth MN Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Duluth’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourists and locals who love to eat out. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced work and helping people feel welcome.
Assistant Manager (01985) – 112 E 2nd St
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy pizza shop and grow into a management career. You’ll use your customer service and driving skills, and get on-the-job, computer, and classroom training to move up.
Line Cook
- Employer: Burrito Union Tequila Bar
- Location: Duluth, MN 55805
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $17.50/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Hands-on kitchen role cooking entrees, sauces, and sides in a busy spot. Great if you have at least 1 year line cook experience, like working fast, and want to sharpen your knife and station skills.
Concierge – Lakeview Guesthouse
- Employer: The Statehouse Restaurant at The Edgewater Hotel
- Location: Duluth, MN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP
Front-of-house role at a luxury residential and vacation property, helping guests with check-in, local tips, spa and fitness bookings, and deliveries. Good fit if you’re polished, organized, and enjoy creating a five-star experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes schedules and details are flexible if you’re the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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