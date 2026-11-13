Duluth’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, thanks to tourists and locals who love to eat out. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced work and helping people feel welcome.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza shop and grow into a management career. You’ll use your customer service and driving skills, and get on-the-job, computer, and classroom training to move up.

Employer: Burrito Union Tequila Bar

Location: Duluth, MN 55805

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $17.50/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Hands-on kitchen role cooking entrees, sauces, and sides in a busy spot. Great if you have at least 1 year line cook experience, like working fast, and want to sharpen your knife and station skills.

Employer: The Statehouse Restaurant at The Edgewater Hotel

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP

Front-of-house role at a luxury residential and vacation property, helping guests with check-in, local tips, spa and fitness bookings, and deliveries. Good fit if you’re polished, organized, and enjoy creating a five-star experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes schedules and details are flexible if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.