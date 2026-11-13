Duluth’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like client-facing work or behind-the-scenes strategy. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual Location: Duluth, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Contract, Full-time

Contract, Salary: $100,000 – $150,000 per year (commission-based)

Build your own financial planning practice with a Fortune 100 firm. This role is great if you’re entrepreneurial, want control over your schedule, and like helping clients with long-term money goals. Includes extensive training, licensing support (Series 7, 63, CFP® and more), and benefits like health insurance, retirement plan, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Essentia Health

Essentia Health Location: Duluth, MN (Hybrid, Peerless Building)

Type: Full-time (weekday, day shift)

Full-time (weekday, day shift) Salary: $81,889.60 – $122,844.80 per year

Senior strategic finance role supporting Facilities, Security, and Retail Pharmacy operations. You’ll partner with senior leaders, lead complex analysis and projects, and mentor other finance staff. Requires a bachelor’s in a related field and 5+ years of finance/analysis experience; offers full benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply after a quick polish of your resume and LinkedIn. Duluth employers are hiring now, so don’t sit on it too long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.