Solstice Luminary Hike at Enger Park Golf Course

The Solstice Luminary Hike will take place on Monday, December 21 from 5–8 p.m. at the Enger Park Golf Course, 1801 W Skyline Pkwy. This is a free, all-ages, self-guided candlelit walk of less than a mile that starts at the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse, with a snow-stomped path and hot chocolate provided; parking is limited, so carpooling is encouraged. Trail length and conditions will depend on weather, and updates will be shared at duluthmn.gov/parks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by DuluthParksMN