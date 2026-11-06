🏥 Duluth, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $600K+ Role

Duluth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from entry‑level support roles to high‑paying physician spots. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Diamond Willow Assisted Living & Memory Care

Diamond Willow Assisted Living & Memory Care Location: Proctor (Duluth area), MN

Type: Full-time (also offers part-time and block scheduling)

(also offers part-time and block scheduling) Pay: Up to $21/hour (with shift differential)

Hands-on caregiving in a small, home-like assisted living and memory care setting. Flexible shifts, no mandated extra shifts, PTO, health/dental (for full-time), 401(k), and CNA certification reimbursement while employed.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by setting up and maintaining a sterile surgical environment and managing instruments and supplies. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinical work, teamwork, and have strong aseptic technique.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25/hour

Customer-facing role in the pharmacy with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you become a PTCB‑certified tech. Offers health, dental, vision (with 30‑hour week), 401(k), employee discount, and clear paths to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: Essentia Health

Location: Duluth Clinic – 3rd Street, Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0)

Compensation: $622,119 plus potential bonuses/incentives

Join a large, sub-specialized ortho group (14 surgeons, 8 NP/PAs) at a Level I Trauma Center with strong hand therapy support and a 1:9 compensated call rotation. Uses EPIC in a modern ASC, with options for outreach and sports team coverage in a top‑ranked hospital.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Duluth tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.