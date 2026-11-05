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Hockey
UMD Bulldogs hockey at AMSOIL Arena
4 days ago
UMD Bulldogs hockey is underway at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, MN, with fans encouraged to plan a full night out by adding dinner, drinks, and time exploring the city before or after the game. More information: https://t.co/NSBbB70NL3
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