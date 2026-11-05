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Hockey

UMD Bulldogs hockey at AMSOIL Arena

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srRNU_1GoMxA7300

UMD Bulldogs hockey is underway at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, MN, with fans encouraged to plan a full night out by adding dinner, drinks, and time exploring the city before or after the game. More information: https://t.co/NSBbB70NL3

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