📢 Duluth Police raise $8,320 with 2026 Pink Patch Project

📢 Duluth Police thank community for Pink Patch support

The Duluth Police Department is thanking everyone who donated to and took part in the Pink Patch Project 2026.

This was the sixth year the department joined the campaign, and together the community has raised a total of $8,320 so far.

All proceeds from the Pink Patch Project go to the American Cancer Society to support its work treating all types of cancer.

The department plans to join the Pink Patch Project again next October to continue raising money for the American Cancer Society.