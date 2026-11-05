🔧 Duluth, MN Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Duluth has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away.

Employer: David Munson Insurance & Financial Services Inc. (local cleaning company partner)

David Munson Insurance & Financial Services Inc. (local cleaning company partner) Location: Duluth, MN (Mount Royal Foods in Woodland)

(Mount Royal Foods in Woodland) Type: Part-time (about 12 hrs/week)

Pay: $17/hour + $250 sign-on bonus after 3 months

Evening/overnight shifts Tues, Thurs, Fri starting at 9:30 pm, working mostly on your own. No experience needed, PTO starts day one, and you can listen to music or podcasts while you clean floors and keep the store shining.

Employer: Essentia Health

Location: Duluth, MN (St. Mary’s Medical Center)

(St. Mary’s Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.77 – $35.19/hour

Hands-on role doing general and preventive maintenance on boilers, basic HVAC, fire safety systems, generators, and patient care equipment at a major medical campus. Requires 2 years of building maintenance training or experience, includes rotating shifts, union membership, and access to Essentia’s full benefits package.

Employer: Saturday Properties

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Keep an apartment community looking sharp by cleaning hallways, entries, laundry rooms, windows, and vacant units, plus helping with curb appeal and trash areas. This role is a good fit if you have 2–5 years of cleaning experience, like working mostly on your own, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 4 weeks PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance roles in Duluth tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.