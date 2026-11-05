🤝 Duluth MN Community Jobs – Multiple Care Roles at Sevita

Duluth has some solid options right now if you like helping people live more independently. Sevita’s REM Community Services team is hiring across several roles with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Duluth, MN (multiple sites)

(multiple sites) Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly with benefits

This is a leadership role where you supervise caregivers, help run daily operations, and still do some hands-on support. Good fit if you have at least a year of related experience, a driver’s license, and want to build your supervisory skills.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Duluth, MN

Salary: $19.55/hour

Type: Full-time, evenings

Schedule: Tue 1–9pm; Wed 5–9pm; Thu & Sat 9am–9pm

Hands-on role helping adults with daily living, community outings, and personal goals like budgeting and fitness. Comes with full benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) match for full-time staff.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Duluth, MN

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly with health benefits

Hours: Day and night shifts available

Great entry point if you’re newer to care work. You’ll support people with personal care, daily routines, and community activities, with training, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) match to grow a long-term career.

Employer: Sevita / REM Community Services

Sevita / REM Community Services Location: Duluth, MN (various program locations)

(various program locations) Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly with benefits

Similar to the Group Home Program Supervisor, this role blends direct care with admin work like hiring, training, and scheduling staff. Good for someone organized, with a high school diploma, 1+ year related experience, and a valid driver’s license.

If you feel called to support people with disabilities and want steady work with benefits, these are worth a quick look. Click through the links, skim the details, and apply to the one that best fits your schedule and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.