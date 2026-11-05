🍽️ Duluth Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Duluth’s hospitality scene is growing, with new hotels and long-time local spots hiring right now. If you like working with people and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel (Kinseth Hotel Corporation)

TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel (Kinseth Hotel Corporation) Location: Duluth, MN

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Other / In-person

Help launch a brand-new hotel by keeping the breakfast area stocked, clean, and welcoming. This role is active and hands-on (lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs) and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel/restaurant discounts, and DailyPay after 60 days.

Employer: TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel (Kinseth Hotel Corporation)

TownePlace Suites Marriott Hotel (Kinseth Hotel Corporation) Location: Duluth, MN 55811

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour (listing also notes $15–$16; range varies by posting)

(listing also notes $15–$16; range varies by posting) Type: Full-time, Part-time, In-person

Overnight front desk role at Duluth’s newest hotel, handling check-ins, guest questions, and nightly reports. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quieter night shifts, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), hotel discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Kitchi Gammi Club

Location: Duluth, MN

Pay: $80,000 – $85,000 per year

Type: Full-time, In-person

Lead food and beverage at the oldest private club in Minnesota, guiding waitstaff, banquet staff, and bartenders while shaping a top-tier dining experience. This leadership role offers strong quality of life for hospitality: Mon–Sat schedule (closed Sundays and major holiday weekends), PTO, health & dental, 401(k) with match, and flexible hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.