🚧 Duluth Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Solid Openings

Duluth’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in both residential and manufacturing. If you like hands-on jobs and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in occupied homes on bath, kitchen, and whole-home remodels. You’ll install and repair tubs, showers, toilets, faucets, and water heaters, read plumbing plans, and make sure everything meets local code and safety standards. Great fit if you’re a licensed residential plumber who likes problem-solving and talking with customers.

Employer: Altec

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $26.03/hour (experience may adjust level)

Day-shift role doing GMAW/FCAW welding, fitting, cutting, and finishing metal to blueprint specs. You’ll read schematics, use hand and power tools, and help with continuous improvement on the production floor. Requires a welding tech degree/certificate or 2+ years’ experience, plus AWS D1.1 cert within three months. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.

Employer: Altec

Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $26.03/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential

Overnight shift with the same core welding duties as 1st shift—fabrication, GMAW/FCAW welding, grinding, and inspection—but with extra pay for nights. Same requirements: HS diploma/GED, ability to read blueprints and tape measures, and welding training or 2+ years’ experience. Includes Altec’s full benefits package and chances to cross-train and grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or future openings. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.