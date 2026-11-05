🚌 Duluth, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Duluth has a nice mix of driving work right now, from local routes to high-earning OTR gigs. If you like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza Location: Duluth, MN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (hourly, on-site)

Other (hourly, on-site) Pay: $12.00–$25.00 per hour (base $12–15/hr + tips + per-delivery spiff)

Use your own car to deliver hot pizza, earn hourly pay plus tips, and pick up flexible shifts. Includes 401(k), mileage reimbursement, paid sick time, and paid training—good fit if you want fast cash and a busy pace.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Duluth, MN (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ annually

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—trucking with a twist. Team owner-operators get all miles paid, a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus fuel price support, tolls, permits, and insurance covered while under dispatch. Passport required.

Employer: Lakes Gas

Lakes Gas Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, local route (home every night)

Pay: $25–$28 per hour

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (paid in two parts at 3 and 6 months, with conditions)

Drive a local propane route with a small-town, family-owned company feel and be home every night. Requires Class A or B CDL with Hazmat & Tanker (or ability to get them) and offers a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, product discounts, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good driving jobs in Duluth tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.