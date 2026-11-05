🏭 Duluth Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles With Solid Pay

Duluth’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aviation and paper products. If you like building real things with your hands, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sofidel S.p.A.

Sofidel S.p.A. Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a converting production area at a global tissue paper manufacturer. You’ll drive safety, quality, productivity, and team development, and step in for the Production Manager when needed. Great fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing, some leadership experience, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Cirrus

Cirrus Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Pay: $22.31–$33.47/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus

Help build Cirrus planes and jets in composites or assembly. You’ll use hand and power tools, read engineering drawings, troubleshoot aircraft systems, and train other techs. Best for folks with 5–7 years of related experience who want steady hours, strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: Cirrus

Cirrus Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Full-time, first shift

Pay: $17.38–$26.07/hour + $3,000 sign-on bonus

Entry-level path into aircraft finishing work. You’ll prep aircraft exteriors, apply and sand body filler, and get trained on spray guns and high-volume sanding. Great if you have 1+ year in drywall/mudding/taping or similar hands-on work and want good benefits, paid holidays, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.