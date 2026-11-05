🏥 Duluth, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Duluth’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinics and in the community. If you want flexible hours and work that really matters, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

BluePearl Pet Hospital Location: Duluth, MN

Type: Part-time, Locum

Pay: $21.08 – $42.00/hour + shift differentials (up to +$5.00/hour for some overnights/weekends)

Fast-paced emergency and critical care work where you’ll use advanced skills like anesthesia monitoring, triage, IVs, and feeding tubes. Great fit if you’re an experienced vet tech who wants strong hourly pay, differentials for nights/weekends, and access to CE, pet care discounts, and big-hospital resources.

Employer: AHL Healthcare Group

Location: Duluth, MN (homes in Duluth area & Two Harbors)

(homes in Duluth area & Two Harbors) Type: Full-time/Part-time, Awake Overnights (11 pm – 7 am)

Pay: $17.50 – $19.00/hour

Support adults with disabilities or mental health needs in small, four-bedroom homes while most residents are sleeping. Good for night owls who want steady overnight hours, hands-on care work, and benefits like health, dental, PTO, and chances to grow with a local award-winning provider.

Employer: Midlands Testing Services Inc.

Midlands Testing Services Inc. Location: Duluth, MN (75-mile service radius)

Type: Part-time, 1099 Subcontractor

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour, plus mileage at IRS rate and bonuses for longer trips

Mobile role doing DOT drug and alcohol testing for railroads and some airlines—going onsite to depots/airports, collecting samples, and shipping them to labs. Ideal if you’re retired or have a flexible schedule, want paid mileage, and don’t mind early mornings or occasional short-notice call-outs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or can work with your schedule.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.