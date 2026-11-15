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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Duluth Right Now
Duluth neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, shipping, or just want a new bike project, there’s something here for you.
Assorted Large Moving or Shipping Boxes
Item: Assorted large moving/shipping boxes
Condition: Various sizes of strong boxes, about 18 good-sized boxes, all free
Location: River Plantation, Duluth, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
These are sturdy boxes that have been used for shipping or moving. There are around 18 boxes in different sizes, great for packing up a home, mailing items, or organizing storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cardboard Tube for a Rug
Item: Strong cardboard tube from a rolled rug
Condition: Described as really strong, about 8 feet long
Location: River Plantation, Duluth, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
This long, heavy-duty tube could be useful for storing artwork, posters, fabric, or for craft and DIY projects that need a solid cardboard core.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black Bicycle with Brown Seat
Item: Black bicycle with brown seat
Condition: Free; needs new tubes
Location: Olde Towne Residence, Duluth, GA
Source: nextdoor.com
This bike has a black frame and a comfortable brown seat, good for casual rides once you replace the inner tubes. A nice freebie if you don’t mind a small repair.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Duluth tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.