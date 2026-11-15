Duluth neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, shipping, or just want a new bike project, there’s something here for you.

Item: Assorted large moving/shipping boxes

Condition: Various sizes of strong boxes, about 18 good-sized boxes, all free

Location: River Plantation, Duluth, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are sturdy boxes that have been used for shipping or moving. There are around 18 boxes in different sizes, great for packing up a home, mailing items, or organizing storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Strong cardboard tube from a rolled rug

Condition: Described as really strong, about 8 feet long

Location: River Plantation, Duluth, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

This long, heavy-duty tube could be useful for storing artwork, posters, fabric, or for craft and DIY projects that need a solid cardboard core.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black bicycle with brown seat

Condition: Free; needs new tubes

Location: Olde Towne Residence, Duluth, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

This bike has a black frame and a comfortable brown seat, good for casual rides once you replace the inner tubes. A nice freebie if you don’t mind a small repair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Duluth tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.