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🍽️ Duluth GA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Duluth’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast‑paced, people‑focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.
Kitchen Team (Indeed Event)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Great pay (exact rate not listed)
- Perks: Free meals while working, medical/vision/dental for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, referral bonus, career growth and leadership training
Hands-on kitchen and guest service role in a busy Panda Express. They’ll train you even if you’re new to restaurant work, and you can move between front counter, drive-thru, and kitchen. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and want room to grow into management.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Raising Cane's
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $20/hour + monthly bonus
- Perks: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & sick time, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance
Lead shifts and support the Restaurant Leader at a fast-growing chicken chain. You’ll run day-to-day operations, manage crew, handle cash, and open/close the store. Best for someone with 1+ year of restaurant or retail management who likes a high-energy, hands-on role.
Breakfast Attendant
- Employer: Courtyard Duluth Gwinnett Place
- Location: Duluth, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.50 per hour
- Perks: Hotel employee discount
Morning role setting up and running the hotel breakfast buffet. You’ll prep food, keep the buffet stocked, clear tables, and help guests with questions and special diets. Great if you like early shifts, a hotel setting, and steady guest interaction.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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