Duluth’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast‑paced, people‑focused jobs. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Great pay (exact rate not listed)

Great pay (exact rate not listed) Perks: Free meals while working, medical/vision/dental for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid time off, referral bonus, career growth and leadership training

Hands-on kitchen and guest service role in a busy Panda Express. They’ll train you even if you’re new to restaurant work, and you can move between front counter, drive-thru, and kitchen. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and want room to grow into management.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $20/hour + monthly bonus

Perks: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO & sick time, 8 paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance

Lead shifts and support the Restaurant Leader at a fast-growing chicken chain. You’ll run day-to-day operations, manage crew, handle cash, and open/close the store. Best for someone with 1+ year of restaurant or retail management who likes a high-energy, hands-on role.

Employer: Courtyard Duluth Gwinnett Place

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Perks: Hotel employee discount

Morning role setting up and running the hotel breakfast buffet. You’ll prep food, keep the buffet stocked, clear tables, and help guests with questions and special diets. Great if you like early shifts, a hotel setting, and steady guest interaction.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.