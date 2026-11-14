Duluth’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles at well-known employers. If you like helping people and working with details, these are worth a look.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Duluth, GA (in-person training, then potential hybrid/work-from-home based on performance)

(in-person training, then potential hybrid/work-from-home based on performance) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level claims role where you investigate and settle auto insurance claims while going through a structured training program. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (or related experience), like problem-solving, and want strong benefits, paid time off, and a path to grow in insurance.

Employer: Thruway Fasteners, Inc.

Location: Duluth, GA (onsite, in-person)

(onsite, in-person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:30 pm

Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting industrial customers with quotes, orders, returns, and problem-solving in a fast-paced environment. Comes with a detailed benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k match, and more) and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Duluth, GA – Duluth Contact Center

Type: Full-time, entry level

Hours: 40 hrs/week, variable shifts (open 7 days a week, 24 hours)

40 hrs/week, (open 7 days a week, 24 hours) Salary: Not listed

High-volume call center role helping members with appointments, health plan questions, and medical record requests. Great if you have at least 1 year of call center/customer service experience, can type 35+ wpm, and want to get your foot in the door with a major healthcare employer.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.