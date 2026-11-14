Duluth’s hospitality and facilities scene is busy right now, with hotels, apartments, and clinics all hiring. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running, these are worth a look.

Employer: MAA

MAA Location: Duluth, GA (MAA Pleasant Hill)

(MAA Pleasant Hill) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day repairs and upkeep in an apartment community—HVAC, basic electrical, plumbing, and make-ready work. HVAC experience and EPA Type II or Universal are required (or within 90 days), and you’ll get access to certifications, training, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Xanitos (at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center)

(at Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center) Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Likely full-time (manager role)

Likely full-time (manager role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the environmental services/cleaning team in a medical center, focusing on clean, safe clinics and strong customer service. You’ll schedule staff, train new hires, manage supplies, and do quality checks; healthcare EVS, ambulatory, floorcare, payroll, training experience, and Spanish/English bilingual skills are required, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous PTO options.

Employer: Courtyard Duluth Gwinnett Place

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Keep guest rooms and public areas spotless—making beds, restocking supplies, and handling routine and deep cleaning. Prior hotel cleaning is preferred but not required, and you’ll get paid time off and hotel employee discounts while building experience in a busy, guest-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.