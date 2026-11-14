Duluth’s sales scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned closers and people just getting started. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Duluth, GA (remote role)

(remote role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-intensity closing role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or pipeline building. Best for proven mortgage closers who love converting warm leads and want bonus pay, flexible schedule, training, and real advancement potential.

Employer: S-E-A

Location: Duluth, GA (Atlanta office)

Type: Full-time, hybrid after training (not fully remote)

Salary: Not listed

Outside sales role with a national forensic engineering firm, selling services to law firms, insurance companies, and manufacturers. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of outside sales, can learn technical info, like client meetings and travel, and want strong benefits and wellness-focused perks.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn $50K–$75K

Entry-level, outdoor-focused role with full training provided—you’ll canvass neighborhoods, talk with homeowners about roof issues or storm damage, and set free inspection appointments. Great if you’re motivated, like talking to people, and want a clear path to $50K–$75K with no prior experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.