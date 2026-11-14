🚨 Duluth ramen restaurant scores 57 on health inspection

Jinya Ramen Bar, at 2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, GA 30097, received a 57 out of 100 on a Georgia Department of Public Health inspection done on 11/02/2026.

Inspectors found multiple issues, including:

Lack of active managerial control over food safety

Manager not fully aware of required illness reporting rules

Employee using the same gloves after handling raw chicken

Several foods in a prep cooler held above 41°F (a third consecutive cold-holding violation; food was discarded)

(a cold-holding violation; food was discarded) Unlabeled chemical spray bottles

Soups in reduced-oxygen packaging kept longer than allowed (discarded)

Wiping cloths stored without proper sanitizer

Clean containers stacked while still wet and with sticker residue

Equipment problems with a prep cooler, walk-in freezer ice buildup, and bar dish machine sanitizer

Employee personal items stored on food prep areas (later moved)

Because of repeated cold-holding violations, the permit was suspended, then reinstated the same day after onsite training. A follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days, and another required inspection within 12 months.