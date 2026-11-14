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Duluth
🚨 Duluth’s Jinya Ramen scores 57 on health inspection
12 days ago
🚨 Duluth ramen restaurant scores 57 on health inspection
Jinya Ramen Bar, at 2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, GA 30097, received a 57 out of 100 on a Georgia Department of Public Health inspection done on 11/02/2026.
Inspectors found multiple issues, including:
- Lack of active managerial control over food safety
- Manager not fully aware of required illness reporting rules
- Employee using the same gloves after handling raw chicken
- Several foods in a prep cooler held above 41°F (a third consecutive cold-holding violation; food was discarded)
- Unlabeled chemical spray bottles
- Soups in reduced-oxygen packaging kept longer than allowed (discarded)
- Wiping cloths stored without proper sanitizer
- Clean containers stacked while still wet and with sticker residue
- Equipment problems with a prep cooler, walk-in freezer ice buildup, and bar dish machine sanitizer
- Employee personal items stored on food prep areas (later moved)
Because of repeated cold-holding violations, the permit was suspended, then reinstated the same day after onsite training. A follow-up inspection will occur within 10 days, and another required inspection within 12 months.
More Info: Jinya Ramen Bar in Duluth receives a 57% on their ...
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