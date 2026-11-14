Duluth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems adding more patient services. If you’ve got clinical skills, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient oncology role at an award‑winning, state‑of‑the‑art hospital. You’ll provide independent nursing care in an oncology setting; GA RN license and AHA BLS required, with BSN and 2+ years RN experience preferred.

Employer: Northside Hospital

Northside Hospital Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital‑based imaging role using X‑ray and fluoroscopy for patients across all ages. Requires accredited Radiologic Technology program, ARRT registration, and CPR, with prior diagnostic radiology experience preferred.

Employer: TRITAL Care (placement for Northside)

(placement for Northside) Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Special Procedures/IR RN role with flexible shifts (5x8s or 4x10s, 7:00 am–4:30 pm) and 2+ years recent specialty experience required. Must have AHA BLS and ACLS, be willing to work major and minor holidays, and note they are not accepting local candidates within 50 miles.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, check the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.