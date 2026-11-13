Duluth’s logistics scene is busy right now, with manufacturing and energy companies looking for people who can keep materials and products moving. If you like planning, organizing, and problem-solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elemaster US INC

Elemaster US INC Location: Duluth, GA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations in an electronics manufacturing setting. You’ll supervise staff, manage receiving, inventory, kitting, and shipping, and work closely with production and purchasing to keep materials flowing on time.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Location: Duluth, GA (one of several possible sites)

(one of several possible sites) Type: Part-time, Intern/Co-op (40 hrs/week during term)

Pay: $20.19 – $25.24 per hour

Commercial internship with tracks in Scheduling, Marketing, Analytics, Coordinating, or Systems Support tied to supply chain and logistics. Great fit for students in business, supply chain, logistics, finance, or data fields who want real-world experience with a major energy company.

Employer: Nordson Corporation (Nordson Product Assembly)

Nordson Corporation (Nordson Product Assembly) Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and control material flow so production has what it needs, when it needs it. You’ll use SAP/MRP and data analytics to balance inventory, improve on-time delivery, and work closely with production, procurement, and engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good logistics jobs in Duluth tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.