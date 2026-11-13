Duluth is busy right now with leadership roles that mix tech, projects, and customer-facing work. If you like owning results and working across teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run complex personalization programs for Brady’s biggest retail customers, acting as the hub between sales, engineering, applications, and field service. This is a good fit if you’re strong in program/project management, can translate customer needs into technical plans (often in Salesforce), and are comfortable with some travel (up to 20%).

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Program Manager, Key Accounts – Retail (Indeed)

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports advanced engineering projects for pulp & paper, lithium-ion battery, aluminum, rubber, and film customers using Honeywell’s control systems. You’ll travel 50%+ across the U.S. and Canada, work closely with cross‑functional teams, and help drive continuous improvement on complex industrial projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what to search for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.