Duluth’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and a local business coaching company. Here are a few roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 5805 State Bridge Road, Duluth, GA 30097

Type: Full-time (posting also mentions part-time; confirm with employer)

(posting also mentions part-time; confirm with employer) Category: Retail assistant store manager

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store — from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and leading the team. This role is hands-on, includes lifting and moving stock, and comes with health, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Tyler New Media / Traffic Sales & Profit (TSP)

Location: Hybrid remote in Duluth, GA 30096

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: From $25.00 per hour

Blend customer service with light office management for a business education and coaching company. You’ll support clients by phone and online, handle shipping, keep the office running smoothly, and help with events and Zoom admin.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Duluth, GA

Duluth, GA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Category: In-home tech delivery & installation support

Ride along with Geek Squad Agents to help deliver, install, and haul away electronics in customers’ homes. This is a physical role (lifting up to 75 lbs alone / 150 lbs with a partner) with competitive pay, employee discounts, and access to Best Buy benefits based on eligibility.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.