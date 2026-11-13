Duluth’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like complex systems, land development, and high-speed hardware. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: LVI Associates

LVI Associates Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead stormwater, watershed, and municipal engineering projects while guiding a team of junior and mid-level engineers. This is a senior role with a P.E. in Georgia and 10+ years’ experience in water resources and environmental permitting.

Employer: NV5

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Work on commercial, residential, and institutional site design from concept through permitting and construction documents. Great fit if you have 2+ years of land development, EIT, and skills in Civil 3D and stormwater design.

Employer: CyberCoders (Everforth)

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $330K (base + bonus + stock)

Senior signal integrity role owning high-speed digital design across PCBs, cables, and backplanes using tools like Ansys HFSS. Ideal if you have 8+ years SI experience, deep EM and transmission line knowledge, and want strong comp plus bonus, 401(k) match, and generous stock.

Employer: Honeywell

Location: Duluth, GA (with 50%+ travel in US & Canada)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support advanced automation projects for pulp & paper, batteries, films, and more using DCS, QCS, and web solutions. Good for early-career engineers with 1+ year in field support or engineering, a STEM degree, and interest in large industrial systems and travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.