🏥 Duluth, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Duluth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to steady in‑office and home care work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.

LanceSoft, Inc. Location: Duluth, GA

Salary: ~$2,500 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

This MRI Tech travel role offers strong weekly pay, steady daytime hours, and a clear 13‑week timeline so you can plan your next move.

Employer: Med RXG

Location: Duluth, GA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $60.00 – $75.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on clinic role doing assessments, diagnosis, treatment, and follow‑up. Great fit if you like direct patient care, procedures, and you speak Spanish (or want to use more of it at work).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Duluth, GA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $46.37 – $55.84 per hour

Type: Not specified (likely clinical/therapy role)

Work with clients across ages and settings to build independence in daily life. Good match if you enjoy detailed care plans, documentation, and seeing clear progress over time.

Employer: A & C Private Home Care

Location: Duluth, GA (in person, in-home)

(in person, in-home) Salary: $15 – $16 per hour

Type: Part-time

Flexible schedules, one‑on‑one care, and training support if you’re newer to home care. Ideal if you’re compassionate, reliable, and want meaningful work without a hospital setting.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Duluth, GA

Salary: $1,562 – $1,644 per week

Type: Travel/Contract, 13-week, 3x12 day shifts

Pre‑op travel RN role at a leading facility, with solid weekly pay and a clear contract length. Best for RNs with at least 2 years of recent pre‑op experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.