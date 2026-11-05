💻 Duluth GA IT Hiring Now: Multiple Hybrid & Data Roles

Duluth’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid hybrid roles and data jobs that actually use your skills. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Primerica

Primerica Location: Duluth, GA (Hybrid – 3 days in office / 2 days at home)

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Work on medium-to-large software projects, gather and document requirements, and act as the bridge between business and IT. Great fit if you have 4+ years as a BA, know Agile/Scrum, Jira, Confluence, and like clear structure plus strong benefits (day-one health, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Duluth, GA (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

High-impact OT/industrial cybersecurity role leading research, solution design, and testing to protect critical infrastructure worldwide. Ideal if you bring 7+ years hands-on cybersecurity, strong knowledge of IT/OT security standards (NIST, IEC 62443, etc.), solid coding in C#, JS/Node, Python, PowerShell, or bash, and want to stay deep in the tech while influencing global systems.

Employer: Specialty Building Products

Location: Duluth, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own key dashboards, KPIs, and reporting that help operations leaders make better decisions. Good match if you have 5+ years in BI/data analytics, are strong with spreadsheets and a modern BI tool (Power BI a plus), and like improving processes with automation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, teams, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.