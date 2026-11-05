⚡ Duluth, GA Utility Jobs: Multiple Roles Paying Up to $23/hr

Duluth’s utility scene is busy right now, with solid field roles that keep the city running and pay well for hands-on work.

Below is one standout opening with several listings across sites, all for the same role.

Employer: UtiliQuest, LLC

UtiliQuest, LLC Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

You’ll learn how to find and mark underground utility lines so construction crews can dig safely. This is a field job with paid training, weekly paychecks, PTO and holidays, a take-home company vehicle with fuel card, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, and more). Expect outdoor work in all weather, lots of walking, and using digital mapping tools.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.