🏥 Duluth, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Duluth’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local staff roles and high‑pay travel contracts. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role lets you use your LPN skills in a virtual care setting—monitoring messages, following up with patients by phone, and supporting RNs and providers. Great if you like patient education, tech‑enabled care, and steady hours with a major health system.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

Estimated Pay: $2,461 per week (per MedPro listing)

(per MedPro listing) Length: 13 weeks starting 11/23/2026

Work as an MRI Tech on a day‑shift travel contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and strong clinical/recruiter support.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a North Atlanta OB/GYN group)

(for a North Atlanta OB/GYN group) Location: North Atlanta metro (Duluth area, GA)

Type: Full-time physician

Pay Range: $280,000 – $370,000 base + RVU incentives

Join a long‑standing, physician‑led women’s health practice with full‑spectrum OB/GYN, 1:8 backup call from home, and dedicated MA/scribe support. Includes sign‑on, relocation, malpractice coverage, 401(k) with match, and a path to partnership.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)

Estimated Pay: $1,336 per week (per job ID #467480)

(per job ID #467480) Length: 13 weeks starting 11/30/2026

Help outpatient ortho patients get moving again while you travel. Expect 12–14 patients per day, some floating to nearby clinics, and strong traveler perks like day‑one medical, 401(k) match, housing options, and license/travel reimbursement.

Employer: Pandya Medical Center

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support providers with rooming patients, vitals, procedures, and EMR documentation in a busy clinic setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and holiday pay for CMAs with at least 2 years of experience.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Travel/contract (4x10 day shifts)

Estimated Pay: $2,144 – $2,257 per week

Length: 13 weeks, start ASAP

Another strong MRI travel option with a 13‑week contract and solid weekly pay. Ideal if you have ~2 years of recent MRI experience and want to boost income while working at a leading facility.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.