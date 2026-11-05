🍽️ Duluth GA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Duluth’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and national brands hiring right now. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads daily restaurant operations, trains and coaches the team, and keeps service fast and friendly in a high‑volume setting. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, parental leave) plus strong growth opportunities.

Employer: JE Beauty & Spa

Location: Duluth, GA (3460 Summit Ridge Pkwy, Suite 404)

Type: W2, in-person

W2, in-person Pay: $15.00 – $28.00 per hour (hourly base + commission)

Join a 5.0‑star rated salon with loyal clients and be one of the first lash artists on the team, trained directly by the owner. You’ll get one‑on‑one paid training, a clear career path from Apprentice to Master Artist, flexible schedule, and professional development support (GA esthetician or cosmetology license required).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.40 per hour, based on experience

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, maintaining clean floors and work areas, and helping with deliveries and stocking. This entry‑level role offers store discounts, paid time off, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits,” with potential base pay increase after 90 days in an eligible role.

Employer: Kana Hotel Group

Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time , evening shift

, evening shift Salary: Not listed

Serve hotel guests in the restaurant, handle orders and payments, and help keep the dining area clean and welcoming. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of serving experience, like fast‑paced work, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays with chances to grow in the hotel group.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—your next step in Duluth’s hospitality world might start with one of these.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.