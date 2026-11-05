💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Around Duluth, GA

Duluth’s finance scene is busy right now—corporate accounting and banking are both hiring. If you’re in accounting or investments, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a freight audit and pay team that handles over $1B in annual freight payments. You’ll manage invoice exceptions, month-end accruals, SOX controls, and partner with onshore/offshore teams—great fit if you like process improvement and leading a large team.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Duluth, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on inventory accounting under U.S. GAAP for corrugated plants—raw materials, WIP, finished goods, and in-transit inventory. You’ll own close activities, reconciliations, SOX controls, and help drive automation and process improvements across multiple plants.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Duluth, GA (Financial Center role)

Type: Full-time, in-office with rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing advisor role where you’ll build financial plans and recommend brokerage products (stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities). Requires Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least a year in investments plus sales or financial services.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Northwest Atlanta Market (includes Duluth area)

Type: Full-time, in-office with rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Howell Ferry role, but covers multiple locations in the Northwest Atlanta market. You’ll advise clients on investments, manage a pipeline of leads, and work closely with branch partners; same licensing and experience requirements apply.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.