Dulles is busy and hiring, especially around the airport and shopping centers. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #3639, 24635 Dulles Landing Dr, Dulles, VA 20166

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

(plus possible premiums and incentives) Type: Part-time

Help customers in the eye care center with prescriptions, lens and eyewear orders, and buying decisions. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Eggcellent

Location: Dulles, VA (in-person)

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Type: Retail (on-site)

Support customers with plants, gardening supplies, and outdoor products while running the register and keeping displays looking good. Great if you enjoy working outside, learning about plants, and want a flexible schedule.

Employer: WHSmith

Location: Dulles International Airport (IAD), Dulles, VA 20166

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Retail / Stock, flexible schedule, weekends required

Keep Starbucks products stocked and organized at the airport, manage backroom inventory, and help keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift boxes, and want steady hours in a busy travel hub.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.