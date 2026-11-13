Dulles is buzzing with high‑level space engineering work right now. If you’re an EMI/EMC pro with a clearance, these roles put you right in the middle of next‑gen spacecraft programs.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Dulles, VA (relocation assistance may be available)

(relocation assistance may be available) Salary: $192,800 – $289,200 + discretionary bonus + $30,000 sign-on (for qualified new external hires)

+ discretionary bonus + (for qualified new external hires) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret required; ability to obtain SCI/SAP

Lead EMI/EMC strategy for advanced space security missions and act as a subject matter expert across programs. This is a senior technical leadership role where you’ll guide E3 architecture, mentor engineers, and own design, analysis, and test from concept through delivery.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Dulles, VA (relocation assistance may be available)

(relocation assistance may be available) Salary: $177,000 – $265,600 + discretionary bonus + $30,000 sign-on (for qualified new external hires)

+ discretionary bonus + (for qualified new external hires) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret required; ability to obtain SCI/SAP

Senior EMI/EMC role on spacecraft and mission systems, with hands-on design, analysis, and testing plus a strong mentoring and standards-setting focus. Good fit if you have deep E3 experience and want big technical responsibility without being at the very top level.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Dulles, VA (relocation assistance may be available)

(relocation assistance may be available) Salary: $142,200 – $213,400 + discretionary bonus + $15,000 sign-on (for qualified new external hires)

+ discretionary bonus + (for qualified new external hires) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Top Secret required; ability to obtain SCI/SAP

Mid‑senior EMI/EMC role where you’ll own requirements flow-down, design, modeling, and lab testing for space vehicles and subsystems. Great if you’re ready to lead key tasks and mentor juniors while still growing under more senior E3 experts.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—clearance-heavy roles like this can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.