👔 Dulles, VA Management Roles with Multiple $90K–$160K+ Openings

Dulles is busy with big construction, transit, and specialized operations projects right now, and they need strong managers to keep everything moving. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are several six-figure paths here.

Employer: Michael Page (for a 100% employee-owned contractor)

Michael Page (for a 100% employee-owned contractor) Location: Dulles, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 (Mid-Level), up to $160,000 (Senior) + vehicle allowance

Lead day-to-day field operations on multifamily projects, manage subs, and own safety, schedule, and quality on site. This role stands out for its employee ownership (ESOP), 401(k) match, bonuses, and clear growth path in a fast-growing construction firm.

Employer: Alpha Corporation

Location: Dulles, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,000–$140,000

Support major transit and transportation projects for WMATA, handling task orders, schedules, budgets, and quality/safety tracking. Ideal if you have an engineering background and want to grow into higher-level project management on complex infrastructure work.

Employer: Alpha Corporation

Location: Dulles, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$125,000

Plan and manage staffing across multiple WMATA construction projects, building complex multi-project schedules and resource plans. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with tools like Primavera P6 and Procore, and enjoy being the hub that keeps teams properly staffed.

Employer: Core Group Resources

Location: Dulles, VA

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Salary: Not listed

Oversee personnel, production processes, and quality control for seafarer certification and documentation. This role is a match for maritime professionals with a USCG officer’s license or similar experience who want to lead operations, compliance, and ISO 9001 quality assurance in a specialized setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and growth paths, and it might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.