💻 Dulles IT Hiring Wave: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Dulles is buzzing with data centers and defense tech, which means steady demand for cleared IT pros and hands-on engineers. If you like big systems, secure networks, and serious paychecks, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Dulles, VA (onsite, may support multiple nearby sites)

(onsite, may support multiple nearby sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.64 – $65.91/hour (overtime after 40 hrs, 13% night shift differential)

Hands-on role keeping AWS’s critical data center infrastructure running 24/7—power, cooling, generators, UPS, and more. You’ll work 12-hour rotating shifts (3–4 days per week), do rounds, troubleshoot electrical/mechanical issues, and support rack installs and decommissions. Great fit if you have 2+ years in electrical/mechanical/HVAC/fire systems and want stable work in one of the world’s biggest cloud environments.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Dulles, VA / McLean, VA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $114,000 – $213,400/year (range varies by level)

(range varies by level) Clearance: Active Top Secret required (TS/SCI preferred)

(TS/SCI preferred) Travel: Up to 10%

Up to Relocation: May be available

Mid to senior software roles building and supporting satellite ground software—full stack work across Python, C++, Bash, Postgres, automation, and cloud provisioning. You’ll handle development, integration, test automation, defect fixes, and launch support for national security missions. Ideal if you have a STEM degree + 5–8+ years’ experience (or equivalent) and want high-impact, long-term cleared work.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Dulles, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $94,400 – $198,200/year

Clearance: Active Secret

Travel: Up to 10% (mostly local)

Senior role on the Global Mission Operations Support (GMOS) contract for the Department of State, focused on worldwide equipment deployments and server/network refreshes. You’ll lead site surveys, hardware configuration, imaging, shipping, and on-site installs, plus mentor junior techs and act as a subject-matter expert. Best for folks with a Bachelor’s + ~8 years in network/IT support or deployments (or equivalent) and experience in large, distributed environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.