📅 Duffield Elementary honors veterans with music and flag ceremony

Helen B. Duffield Elementary School held a special Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Third graders Julis Cuadros, Emerson Maron and Chloe Vasile read poems they wrote about the meaning of Veterans Day and the sacrifices made by those who serve.

The fifth grade color guard — Kaiden Albuja, Thomas Asencio, Vincent Christiansen, Berkin Coskuntuncel, Navy McAullife and Jemma Perez — raised the American flag with Principal Mrs. Lonergan.

The school’s advanced band, orchestra and chorus performed patriotic music as students and staff joined together to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans.