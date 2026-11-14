Dudley’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in college counseling, disability services, and in‑home ABA. If you’re in care work and live nearby, these are worth a look.

Employer: Nichols College

Nichols College Location: Dudley, MA (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, 10‑month role

Salary: Not listed

Provide short‑term counseling, crisis intervention, and outreach for college students. You’ll work closely with Student Life, join campus events, and may supervise other clinicians. Master’s degree and MA licensure (LMHC/LICSW) with 2–4 years’ experience required.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Dudley, MA

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week), benefit-eligible

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–2:30pm

Pay: $34.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Day program role supporting adults with disabilities—focused on meds, first aid, health monitoring, and care plans. Great if you want steady weekday hours, no nights, and a strong mission‑driven team. Current MA LPN license and 1+ year experience required.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Dudley, MA (home, school & community settings)

Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Salary: Not listed (PBS provides an online compensation estimator)

Work as a BCBA or BCaBA creating and overseeing ABA treatment plans for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Role includes FBAs, data-driven plans, supervision of RBTs/assistants, and close family collaboration. Active BCBA or BCaBA certification and ability to travel to client sites required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.